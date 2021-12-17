Credits (CS) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $125,713.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

