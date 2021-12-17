Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

