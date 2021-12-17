Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.03

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

