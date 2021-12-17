Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 14th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

