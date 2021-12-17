Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.