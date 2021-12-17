Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $390.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

