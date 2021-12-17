Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 222.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $190.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.