Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $20.77 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

