Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.66. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $141.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

