Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

