CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.04.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.