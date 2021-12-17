CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.70. CSP has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

