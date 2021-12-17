CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,515.0 days.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRRF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

