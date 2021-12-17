Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Currys (LON:CURY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 113.65 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 113.65. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.89).

In related news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 81,776 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £817.76 ($1,080.69). Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total value of £42,173.01 ($55,732.80).

Currys Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

