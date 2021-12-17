CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 280,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

