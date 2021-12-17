Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
CTKB stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences
