Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

CTKB stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,686,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

