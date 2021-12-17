Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.97

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 22256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

About Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

