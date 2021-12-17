Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $$46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

