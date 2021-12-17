Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

