Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,187. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

