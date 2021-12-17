DCC (LON:DCC) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

DCC (LON:DCC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,550 ($73.34) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 6,900 ($91.19). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($102.85) to GBX 7,640 ($100.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.81) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($93.12).

DCC opened at GBX 6,012 ($79.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,959.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,043.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,178 ($68.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,684 ($88.33).

In other news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($81.25) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($121,871.28).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

