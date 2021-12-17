Decentral Games (DG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $67.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.83 or 0.08254589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.38 or 1.00012586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

