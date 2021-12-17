DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00393469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010649 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.37 or 0.01349411 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

