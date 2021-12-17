Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.
DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DNLI stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 25,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 320.17 and a beta of 1.79. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $93.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
