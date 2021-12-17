Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,959 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 25,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 320.17 and a beta of 1.79. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

