DeRace Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.84 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $143.81 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00008277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.66 or 0.08072047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.60 or 1.00100593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

