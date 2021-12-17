DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 1,154 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $19,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 426 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $7,863.96.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $16.22 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $17,820,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth about $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

