Desjardins Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.