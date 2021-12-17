Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

DM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

