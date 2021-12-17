Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot Sells 10,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ujjwal Dhoot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00.

DXLG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,093. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $351.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $2,019,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $5,565,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $6,096,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth $1,489,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

