Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $52.55 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.