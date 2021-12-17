Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $176.59.

