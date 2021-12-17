Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 794 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

