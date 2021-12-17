Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 608 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 203,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

