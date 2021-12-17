Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

