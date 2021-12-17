Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.42.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

