DFI.Money 1-Day Volume Tops $84.20 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $129.39 million and approximately $84.20 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,352.40 or 0.07242368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00204311 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

