DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBRG. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

