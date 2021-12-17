Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 149,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

