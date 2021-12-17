Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

