Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
