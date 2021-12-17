DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

