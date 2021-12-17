DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $1,788,875.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DocuSign stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.