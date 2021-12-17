DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $350.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.64, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 514.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 26.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.