Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average of $220.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

