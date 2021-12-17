Don-key (DON) Market Cap Hits $23.34 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00312226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,400,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

