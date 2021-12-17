Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

