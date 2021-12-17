DREP Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006585 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

