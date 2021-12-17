Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.54%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

