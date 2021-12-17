Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,537 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 101,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

