Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

NYSE DX opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

