E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

